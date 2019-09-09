Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,895,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10,079.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,679 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.93. 4,130,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,569. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

