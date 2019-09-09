Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) VP Sells $819,375.00 in Stock

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $819,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Sultzbaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $272,500.00.

Shares of MLNX traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $109.41. 115,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLNX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,404,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $166,207,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 35.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,922,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $227,534,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.