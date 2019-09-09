Melrose Industries (MRO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Melrose Industries (LON: MRO) recently:

9/9/2019 – Melrose Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Melrose Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 265 ($3.46). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

9/2/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/30/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.46. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($3.10). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.42%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

