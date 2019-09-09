Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,350 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,414,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $219.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.