Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Meridian Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bancorp an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

