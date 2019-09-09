Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given a $100.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a report released on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

