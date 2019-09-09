Minereum (MNE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $291.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Minereum token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Minereum has a market cap of $69,517.00 and $291.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.01270401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017489 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,829,692 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.