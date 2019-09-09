MinexCoin Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $594,680.00 and approximately $152,175.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Exmo and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.01270401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039027 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002326 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088110 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,406,463 coins and its circulating supply is 5,824,792 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

