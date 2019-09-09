Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.48 and last traded at $82.70, approximately 1,633,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 661,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.16.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $4,467,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,113.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $71,268,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,360 shares of company stock worth $82,651,250 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.