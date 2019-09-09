Mixin Market Cap Hits $102.04 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $222.43 or 0.02162605 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market cap of $102.04 million and approximately $19.20 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,763 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

