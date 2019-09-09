MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Trading Up 2.9%

MobileSmith Inc (OTCMKTS:MOST)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 17,955 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 5,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

About MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc provides operational improvement member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry in the United States. Its suite of e-health mobile solutions and related services provide a catalog of vetted mobile app tools that can be customized to fit the needs of a healthcare organization.

