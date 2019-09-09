Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. Mondelez International also posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 38.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 414,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,970,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,256. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

