Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.95

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.95 and traded as high as $83.80. Moog shares last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 1,732 shares trading hands.

MOG.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.78 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Moog’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moog Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Moog Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

