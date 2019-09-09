Morgan Stanley Cuts Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target to $6.50

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HMHC. BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

HMHC stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $681.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 93,196 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

