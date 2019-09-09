Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Sells C$800,000.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director David King sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,071,200.

On Thursday, August 29th, David King sold 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.00, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00.

Shares of MRG.UN stock remained flat at $C$19.58 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $660.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.50. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.65 and a twelve month high of C$20.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

