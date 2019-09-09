Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.11, approximately 235,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 147,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $262.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at $177,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

