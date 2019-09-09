Myovant Sciences’ (MYOV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,852. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $720.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $896. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 91,846 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2,146.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 382,195 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,086,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 274,745 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

