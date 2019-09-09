Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $34.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYGN. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 473,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,204. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

