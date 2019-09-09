Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Nabors Industries has a dividend payout ratio of -3.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries to earn ($0.58) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -6.9%.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $716.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at $506,834.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 177,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $359,513.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,597.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

