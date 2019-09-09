Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Up 7.3%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.21, 1,959,626 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,145,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBRV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,356.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,977 shares of company stock valued at $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares valued at $45,186. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 91,869 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

