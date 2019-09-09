Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director John C. Thomas Sells 13,956 Shares

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director John C. Thomas sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $17,305.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,970.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nantkwest stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 76,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,519. Nantkwest Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nantkwest by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 93,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 280,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NK. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

