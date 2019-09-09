National Bank Financial Boosts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$34.50

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$23.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

PAAS opened at C$23.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 4.09. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.83 and a 1 year high of C$25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -187.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.00%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 18,434 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$406,469.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,106,160.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 11,668 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.17, for a total transaction of C$200,351.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,659 shares in the company, valued at C$337,564.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,666 shares of company stock worth $1,210,921.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

