National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOV. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Griffin Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Johnson Rice raised National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an underperform rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.13 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 195,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after acquiring an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at about $17,525,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 50.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 343,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.