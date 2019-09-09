National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Research were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 10,395.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $788,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,646 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,208. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. National Research had a return on equity of 124.11% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Research Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

