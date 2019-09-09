Natixis Boosts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.50% of Robert Half International worth $33,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 785.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 76.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 155,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.2% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 47,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $55.00. 35,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.