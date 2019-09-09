Natixis Buys 1,251,900 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480,634 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.28% of Halliburton worth $56,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,928,402 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $600,813,000 after purchasing an additional 773,300 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $536,472,000 after buying an additional 11,163,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,546,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,822,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $264,077,000 after buying an additional 683,635 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,366,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. 371,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,588,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.26.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

