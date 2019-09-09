Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Price Up 9.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90, approximately 199,735 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 96,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Specifically, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 371,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,114,575.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

