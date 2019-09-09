Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.31, approximately 190,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 350,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

UEPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

