Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading 5.8% Higher

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.33, 655,314 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,030,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. Compass Point started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.63 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.