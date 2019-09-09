Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Newmont Goldcorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Newmont Goldcorp has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NEM opened at $38.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.96.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $181,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

