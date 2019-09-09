NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,543,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146,586 shares.The stock last traded at $1.95 and had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NII by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 5,194,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NII by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in NII by 7,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,676,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,517 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NII by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NII in the 1st quarter worth $1,523,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NII (NASDAQ:NIHD)

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

