Noble (NYSE:NE) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) shares shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98, 6,520,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,192,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Noble in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $3.00 price objective on Noble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $441.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. Noble had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Noble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Noble during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Noble by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

