Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Nordstrom by 138.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 24.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 109,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,279,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Nordstrom has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

