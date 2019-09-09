Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $345.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 782,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,222,000 after acquiring an additional 508,554 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after acquiring an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,898,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $11.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,645. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.45. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $377.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

