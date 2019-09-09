Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 516,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after buying an additional 420,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,612,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,119,000 after buying an additional 418,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,188,000 after buying an additional 416,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $18,502,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $52.94. 2,027,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,580. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,373.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,170 shares of company stock worth $5,512,995. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.