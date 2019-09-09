NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

NCNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on shares of NuCana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Get NuCana alerts:

NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 15,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,190. The firm has a market cap of $345.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 3.19. NuCana has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 126.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.