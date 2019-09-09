NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 604.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,473.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,597 shares of company stock worth $19,452,252. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush set a $184.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.08. 794,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,360,500. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.