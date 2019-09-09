NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $107.32. 131,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $108.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

