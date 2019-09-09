OAX Trading Down 2% This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $223,566.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00215549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.01265430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.