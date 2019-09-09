Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $1.06. Obsidian Energy shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 5,400 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.22.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Obsidian Energy by 595.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,787 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Obsidian Energy by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Obsidian Energy by 1,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

