ODEM Price Down 25.2% This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and $212,113.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00215518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.01282274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

