OKCash (OK) Price Down 2.1% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. OKCash has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $4,506.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002325 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00144992 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,426.58 or 1.00445177 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003430 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,735,681 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

