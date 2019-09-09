Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.86% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $65,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 479,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. 1,196,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,182. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,300. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OHI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

