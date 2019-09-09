On.Live (ONL) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One On.Live token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a market capitalization of $320,813.00 and $531.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.40 or 0.04635971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000129 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

On.Live Profile

ONL is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. On.Live’s official website is on.live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.