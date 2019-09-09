Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,869 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 85,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,818. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.