Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 42,941 Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,976,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $577,035,000 after purchasing an additional 610,850 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 21.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,398,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sabre by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,516,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Sabre by 31.2% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,967,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,482,000 after buying an additional 704,957 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SABR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. 168,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,153. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.29 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

