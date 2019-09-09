Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $997,000 Stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,750,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 12.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 561.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWR traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,653. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average of $193.29. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KWR. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

