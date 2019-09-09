Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,211 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,384,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,455 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 3,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,288,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $475,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,950 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $57,971,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 591,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 567,174 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $54.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.63. 170,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,349. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

