Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in General Electric by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $770,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,447,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,959,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,844,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.93. 1,887,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,396,640. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

