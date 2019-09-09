Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,763 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after purchasing an additional 527,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 2,977.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. 249,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,522. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In related news, insider Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,461.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,200.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 99,271 shares of company stock worth $1,567,231. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.